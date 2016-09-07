BRIEF-La Jolla reports positive results from early stage study of ljpc-401
* Says dose-dependent, statistically significant reduction in serum iron observed
Sept 7 MGC Diagnostics Corp
* MGC Diagnostics Corporation reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 revenue rose 7 percent to $9.9 million
* Sales backlog of $1.66 million at end of quarter, compared to $2.35 million at end of fiscal 2015 Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says dose-dependent, statistically significant reduction in serum iron observed
* Tangoe Inc says on August 31 entered into a payment plan agreement and related payment schedules with Oracle Credit Corp
* "Anticipate a stronger second half in our equipment manufacturing and sales segment"