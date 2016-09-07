BRIEF-La Jolla reports positive results from early stage study of ljpc-401
* Says dose-dependent, statistically significant reduction in serum iron observed
Sept 7 Mitcham Industries Inc
* Q2 revenue $8.7 million versus $7.6 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.80
* "Anticipate a stronger second half in our equipment manufacturing and sales segment"
* Anticipate generating positive EBITDA in second half of this fiscal year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says dose-dependent, statistically significant reduction in serum iron observed
* Tangoe Inc says on August 31 entered into a payment plan agreement and related payment schedules with Oracle Credit Corp
* Closes licensing agreement for FDA approved drug Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: