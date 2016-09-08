FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Yandex terminates agreement to buy its Moscow headquarters
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yandex terminates agreement to buy its Moscow headquarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Yandex NV says:

* Yandex has terminated the framework agreement entered into on Feb. 19, 2016, with Krasnaya Roza 1875 Limited, a Cypriot company, pursuant to which Yandex was to become the sole owner of the company which holds title to the office complex, Red Rose, in central Moscow that houses Yandex's Russian headquarters.

* Yandex has opted to terminate the framework agreement because of changing market conditions.

* The framework agreement allows for Yandex to terminate the framework agreement at any time prior to closing.

* Yandex will reimburse Krasnaya Roza 1875 for certain fees and expense incurred in connection with the transaction, up to a maximum of 45 million roubles (around $700,000).

* Yandex plans to remain at the Red Rose through the end of the lease term but may consider other options for when the lease term expires. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.