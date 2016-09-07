FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2016 / 10:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Liberty Media Corp to acquire Formula One

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp

* Liberty Media Corp agrees to acquire Formula One

* Agreed to acquire Formula One from a consortium of sellers led by CVC capital partners

* Transaction price represents enterprise value for Formula One of $8.0 billion

* Chase Carey appointed as chairman; Bernie Ecclestone to remain CEO

* Initial sale of 18.7 percent minority stake in Formula One, with 100 percent sale subject to satisfaction of conditions

* Acquisition will be effected by liberty media acquiring 100 percent of shares of Delta Topco, parent company of Formula One

* Transaction price represents an equity value of $4.4 billion

* Liberty Media Corp says Bernie Ecclestone will remain formula one's CEO

* Prior to completion, CVC funds will continue to be controlling shareholder of Formula One

* Upon completion of acquisition, Liberty Media Group will be renamed Formula One Group

* Formula One will remain based in London

* Liberty Media Corp says funding for cash component of acquisition is expected to come from cash on hand at Liberty Media Group

* Ticker symbols for series A, series B and series C Liberty Media Group tracking stocks will be changed from LMC (A/B/K) respectively

* Selling stockholders will get $1.1 billion in cash, 138 million newly issued shares of LMCK and a $351 million exchangeable debt instrument Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

