a year ago
BRIEF-Bayshore Petroleum provides update on E-T Energy discussions
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 11:37 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bayshore Petroleum provides update on E-T Energy discussions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Bayshore Petroleum Corp

* Provides update: non-brokered private placement financing and update on E-T Energy Ltd. discussions

* Announced intention to complete a non-brokered private placement of securities consisting of 2.67 million common shares at $0.1125 per share for gross proceeds of $300,000

* Proceeds from financing are to be applied to general working capital

* ET advised Bayshore that ET shareholders have ultimately decided not to proceed with corporate restructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
