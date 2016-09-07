FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Storm Resources announces processing arrangement at Umbach, increases 2017 production guidance
September 7, 2016 / 11:47 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Storm Resources announces processing arrangement at Umbach, increases 2017 production guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Storm Resources Ltd

* Storm Resources Ltd. announces processing arrangement at Umbach and increased 2017 production guidance

* Production guidance for 2017 is being increased with anticipated increase in funds flow

* Capital investment in 2016 is being increased by $20 million from previous guidance

* Forecast Q4 production of 13,000 - 14,000 boe/d (18 percent NGL)

* Forecast 2016 annual production of 12,500 - 13,500 boe/d (18 percent NGL)

* Forecast Q4 2017 production of 18,000 - 20,000 boe/d (17 percent NGL)

* Forecast 2017 annual production of 16,500 - 18,000 boe/d (17 percent NGL) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

