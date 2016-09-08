UPDATE 3-Intel to spin out security unit, sell stake in business to TPG
Sept 7 Intel Corp said it would spin out its cyber security division, formerly known as McAfee, and sell a majority stake in it to investment firm TPG for $3.1 billion in cash.
Sept 7 Insulet Corp
* Insulet announces pricing of convertible senior notes due 2021
* Priced a private placement of $300 million principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021
* Size of offering was increased from previously announced $250 million principal amount due to strong investor demand
* Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 1.25 percent and will mature on September 15, 2021
Sept 7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) will spin off and merge its non-core software assets with Britain's Micro Focus International Plc in a deal worth $8.8 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.
