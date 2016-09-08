Sept 7 Western Refining Logistics LP

* Western Refining Logistics prices offering of common units

* Says public offering of 7.50 million common units priced at $22.32 per unit

* Total gross proceeds will be approximately $167.4 million

* Granted underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 common units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: