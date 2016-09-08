BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific priced offering of 1 bln euros aggregate principal amount of 0.75 percent senior notes due 2024

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific

* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of Euro-denominated senior notes

* Priced an offering of 1 billion euros aggregate principal amount of its 0.75 percent senior notes due 2024

* Priced an offering of 600 million euros aggregate principal amount of its 1.375% senior notes due 2028

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to finance portion of estimated $4.2 billion purchase price for acquisition of FEI Co

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - notes due 2024 priced at 99.122 pct of principal amount, notes due 2028 priced at 99.748 pct of principal amount