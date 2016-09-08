FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific priced offering of 1 bln euros aggregate principal amount of 0.75 percent senior notes due 2024
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 1:32 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific priced offering of 1 bln euros aggregate principal amount of 0.75 percent senior notes due 2024

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific

* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of Euro-denominated senior notes

* Priced an offering of 1 billion euros aggregate principal amount of its 0.75 percent senior notes due 2024

* Priced an offering of 600 million euros aggregate principal amount of its 1.375% senior notes due 2028

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to finance portion of estimated $4.2 billion purchase price for acquisition of FEI Co

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - notes due 2024 priced at 99.122 pct of principal amount, notes due 2028 priced at 99.748 pct of principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.