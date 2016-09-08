Annual Asia oil shindig sobers up as downturn lingers
* Global oil industry eyes China's 'teapots' for new business
Sept 7 Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc
* Dynasty announces reliance on financial hardship exemption in respect of private placement financing
* Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc - Entered restructuring agreement with Vertex managed value portfolio,Vertex enhanced income fund to defer debt payments owing by company
* Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc - Says secured US$1,500,000 promissory notes incurring interest at 12% with a one year maturity date
* Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc - Says secured US$1,500,000 promissory notes incurring interest at 12% with a two year maturity date
* Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc - Entered into definitive agreements in respect of private placement and is proceeding with closing of private placement
* Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc - Says pursuant to restructuring agreement, 600,000 warrants currently held by Vertex will be repriced to C$0.15
* Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc - Company in serious financial difficulty; private placement, shares for debt settlement,restructuring agreement designed to improve company's financial situation
* Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc - Says company has significant overdue accounts payable of approximately US$10.3 million in aggregate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 7 Two years after unveiling the Apple Watch with apps and styles that tried to appeal to every need and every customer, Apple Inc has honed its marketing strategy, debuting a second generation product aimed squarely at the health and athletic audience.
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (IFR) - Toronto-Dominion Bank is marketing a SEC-registered US dollar benchmark 15-year non-call 10 subordinated non-viability contingent capital Tier 2 bond at Treasuries plus 237.5bp area.