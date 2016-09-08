BRIEF-McEwen Mining appoints Xavier Ochoa as COO
* Appoints Xavier Ochoa as chief operating officer effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 8 Conn's Inc
* Reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.39
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.04 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Implementing direct loan program to significantly increase portfolio yield
* Sees change in same store sales down high single digits for Q3 2017
* Total retail revenues were $332.4 million for Q2 of fiscal 2017, an increase of $6.8 million
* Q2 same store sales fell 4.6 percent, excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appoints Xavier Ochoa as chief operating officer effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, Sept 8 South Africa's car makers, a key export and manufacturing industry, will sign a new three-year wage deal with militant union Numsa on Thursday, union and industry officials said.
* International rig count for August 2016 was 937 down 1 from 938 counted in July 2016