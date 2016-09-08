BRIEF-Conn's reports Q2 loss per share $0.39
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 8 McEwen Mining Inc
* McEwen Mining appoints new chief operating officer
* Appoints Xavier Ochoa as chief operating officer effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, Sept 8 South Africa's car makers, a key export and manufacturing industry, will sign a new three-year wage deal with militant union Numsa on Thursday, union and industry officials said.
* International rig count for August 2016 was 937 down 1 from 938 counted in July 2016