BRIEF-West Marine updates 2016 guidance

Sept 8 (Reuters) - West Marine Inc

* West Marine updates 2016 guidance

* Says now expects GAAP Pre-Tax profits to be in range of $9.0 million to $11.0 million

* Full year net revenue is now expected to be flat to down slightly compared with last year

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $715.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full year same store sales in range of flat to up 1%

* "based on current trends, we think it is prudent to adopt a slightly more conservative outlook for remainder of year."