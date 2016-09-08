BRIEF-Sky Solar Holdings reports Q2 2016 unaudited financial results

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Sky Solar Holdings Ltd

* Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. reports second quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 34.6 percent to $17 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.004

* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd says including recent acquisition of operating assets in U.S. On July 15, 2016, total IPP assets in operation currently stand at 155 MW

* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd says electricity sales were $15.6 million in Q2 of 2016, up 40.2% from $11.2 million in same period of 2015

* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd says as of June 30, 2016, company owned and operated 133.1 MW of IPP assets, which remained at same level as of end of March 31, 2016