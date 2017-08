Sept 8 (Reuters) - GP Strategies Corp

* Awarded five-year contract with Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) for training services

* Value of this five-year agreement is KWD 10,894,969 (about usd $36 million)

* Project aims at developing Mina Al-Ahmad refinery to refine 346,000 BPD, and Mina Abdullah refinery to refine 454,000 BPD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: