a year ago
BRIEF-Donaldson reports Q4 and full-year 2016 earnings
September 8, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Donaldson reports Q4 and full-year 2016 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Donaldson Company Inc

* Donaldson reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 earnings

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46 excluding items

* Q4 sales $593.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $594.8 million

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expects full-year 2017 GAAP and adjusted EPS between $1.50 and $1.66

* During fiscal 2017, company expects to repurchase between 2 percent and 3 percent of its outstanding shares.

* Donaldson expects a full-year 2017 operating margin between 13.3 percent and 13.9 percent

* Sees fiscal 2017 sales in a range between a 2 percent decline and a 2 percent increase compared with 2016

* Sees full-year 2017 operating margin between 13.3 percent and 13.9 percent

* Says Q4 and full-year 2016 results reflect a loss on foreign exchange, compared with a gain last year

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

