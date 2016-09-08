BRIEF-Transat A.T. - Results for the third quarter of 2016

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Transat A.T. Inc.

* Results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 revenues cad $663.59 million versus CAD$704.84 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.07 excluding items

* Says "should complete sale of our france- and greece-based operations toward end of Q4"

* Says "actively working toward our objective of making acquisitions on a new source market such as U.S."

* Says "decided to postpone our decision on setting up a share buyback program"

* Says in 2016, corporation expects to save at least $30 million through improvements

* Says expects its overall results for Q4 to be lower those of last year

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.48, revenue view C$739.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S