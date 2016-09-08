FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Transat A.T. - Results for the third quarter of 2016
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Transat A.T. - Results for the third quarter of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Transat A.T. Inc.

* Results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 revenues cad $663.59 million versus CAD$704.84 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.07 excluding items

* Says "should complete sale of our france- and greece-based operations toward end of Q4"

* Says "actively working toward our objective of making acquisitions on a new source market such as U.S."

* Says "decided to postpone our decision on setting up a share buyback program"

* Says in 2016, corporation expects to save at least $30 million through improvements

* Says expects its overall results for Q4 to be lower those of last year

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.48, revenue view C$739.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.