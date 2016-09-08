FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Peak Resorts reports Q1 loss per share $0.56
September 8, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Peak Resorts reports Q1 loss per share $0.56

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Peak Resorts Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $7.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $8.1 million

* Says "continues to believe that it is not prudent to consider issuance of a dividend while eb-5 funds remain in escrow"

* "total revenue and operating expenses increased during q1 primarily driven by impact of hunter mountain acquisition."

* Says "expect sales of our season passes to continue to be strong during remainder of selling season through december" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

