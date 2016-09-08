FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance provides update on its pending acquisition of Rite Aid
September 8, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance provides update on its pending acquisition of Rite Aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Walgreens Boots Alliance provides update on its pending acquisition of Rite Aid

* Expects that most likely outcome will be that parties will be required to divest more than 500 stores

* Walgreens Boots Alliance is exploring potential divestiture remedies to address certain issues raised in discussions with Federal Trade Commission(FTC)

* Continues to believe that acquisition will close in second half of calendar 2016

* Continues to expect that fewer than 1,000 stores will be required to be divested

* Continues to expect that acquisition will be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in first full year after closing of transaction

* Continues to expect that it will realize synergies from deal in excess of $1 billion, to be realized within 3 to 4 yrs of closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

