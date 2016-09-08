FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Envirostar agrees to buy Western State Design
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 1:16 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Envirostar agrees to buy Western State Design

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Envirostar Inc:

* Envirostar Inc announces the acquisition of western state design inc

* Says transaction is expected to be accretive to EVI’s earnings in its current fiscal year ending June 30, 2017

* Deal for $28.0 million

* Says agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of Western State Design LLC

* Purchase price is expected to be funded by a credit facility that EVI intends to enter into with a commercial bank prior to closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

