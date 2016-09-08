BRIEF-Envirostar agrees to buy Western State Design

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Envirostar Inc:
* Envirostar Inc announces the acquisition of western state design inc
* Says transaction is expected to be accretive to EVI’s earnings in its current fiscal year ending June 30, 2017
* Deal for $28.0 million
* Says agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of Western State Design LLC
* Purchase price is expected to be funded by a credit facility that EVI intends to enter into with a commercial bank prior to closing