a year ago
BRIEF-Transcontinental reports q3 earnings per share of C$0.59
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Transcontinental reports q3 earnings per share of C$0.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc

* Transcontinental Inc. Announces its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.59

* Qtrly revenues C$467.8 million versus C$481.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.55, revenue view C$486.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$0.62

* Flyer printing volume is expected to remain relatively stable during the fourth quarter of 2016

* "within media sector,impact of transformation of advertising market should continue to affect our newspaper publishing activities"

* "contribution from acquisitions of robbie manufacturing and ultra flex packaging will continue to have a positive impact during q4" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

