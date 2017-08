Sept 8 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd :

* Liquor stores N.A. Ltd. announces $67.5 million bought deal offering of 4.70 percent convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* Intends to use net proceeds to initially repay indebtedness

* To sell C$67.5 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due January 31, 2022 at a price of $1,000/debenture