Sept 8 (Reuters) - Volt Information Sciences Inc

* Volt Information Sciences reports fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue $330.5 million

* Volt information sciences inc says on September 6, 2016, co amended its financing program to increase facility limit from $150.0 million to $160.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: