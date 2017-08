Sept 8 (Reuters) - Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 revenue $543.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $511.4 million

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maintains fiscal 2016 net revenues and adjusted diluted EPS guidance

* Sees Q3 net revenues in range of $520 million to $530 million

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 to $0.18