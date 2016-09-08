FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-iCAD says co's CFO and COO Kevin Burns to resign
September 8, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-iCAD says co's CFO and COO Kevin Burns to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say that Kevin Burns is the company's CFO and COO, not the CEO. The CEO is not resigning)

Sept 8 (Reuters) - iCAD Inc

* Kevin Burns, president, chief financial officer and chief operating officer, is resigning from company effective September 23, 2016

* Scott Areglado, vice president and corporate controller, has assumed position of interim chief financial officer

* Company is completing an executive search process for a permanent replacement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
