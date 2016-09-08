BRIEF-Apollo Endosurgery and Lpath sign merger agreement

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Lpath Inc

* Apollo endosurgery and lpath sign merger agreement

* Apollo security holders are expected to own approximately 95.8 percent of combined company

* Lpath inc says under agreement, lpath will issue new shares of its common stock or rights to acquire its common stock to apollo security holders

* Lpath security holders are expected to own approximately 4.2 percent of combined company

* Lpath inc says boards of directors of both lpath and apollo have unanimously approved transaction

* Concurrent with closing of merger, apollo's major investors have committed to invest approximately $29 million of new equity in combined company

* Lpath inc says upon closing of transaction lpath will be renamed apollo endosurgery, inc

* Directors and executive officers of lpath will resign from their positions with lpath upon closing of proposed merger

* Corporate headquarters will be located in austin, tx

* Directors of combined company is expected to consist of nine members all of whom will be designated by apollo