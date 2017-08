Sept 8 (Reuters) - Antero Midstream Partners Lp

* Antero midstream announces pricing of upsized $650 million offering of senior notes

* Pricing of private placement of $650 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2024 at par

* Pricing of private placement to eligible purchasers of $650 million of 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2024 at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: