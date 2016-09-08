FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vince Holding Q2 loss per share $0.04
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 8:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vince Holding Q2 loss per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Vince Holding Corp

* Vince Holding Corp. reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $60.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $64.2 million

* Sees full-year 2016 sales $290 million to $305 million

* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $0.00 to $0.06

* Sees full-year comparable sales growth inclusive of ecommerce sales in flat to low-single digit range

* Full-year 2016 capital expenditures are now expected to be between $12.5 million and $14.5 million

* Full-year 2016 gross margin is now expected to be approximately 46.2 percent

* Sees full-year gross margin is now expected to be approximately 46.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

