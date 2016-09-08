FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Suncor announces $1.0 bln medium term note offering
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Suncor announces $1.0 bln medium term note offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc

* Announces $1.0 billion medium term note offering

* Offering will be conducted in two tranches

* 2026 notes will have a coupon of 3.00 percent and have been priced at $99.751 per note to yield 3.029 percent

* 2046 notes will have a coupon of 4.34 percent and have been priced at $99.900 per note to yield 4.346 percent

* Says intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to repay existing short term indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

