BRIEF-Discovery Air quarterly earnings per share $0.02
* Quarterly revenue c$53.9 million, down 8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 8 Suncor Energy Inc
* Announces $1.0 billion medium term note offering
* Offering will be conducted in two tranches
* 2026 notes will have a coupon of 3.00 percent and have been priced at $99.751 per note to yield 3.029 percent
* 2046 notes will have a coupon of 4.34 percent and have been priced at $99.900 per note to yield 4.346 percent
* Says intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to repay existing short term indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* American Airlines announces new flights from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to Rome and Amsterdam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 8 Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it is acquiring cloud software company Apigee Corp in a deal valued at about $625 million, the tech giant's latest effort to claim a greater share of the lucrative cloud business.