Sept 8 Suncor Energy Inc

* Announces $1.0 billion medium term note offering

* Offering will be conducted in two tranches

* 2026 notes will have a coupon of 3.00 percent and have been priced at $99.751 per note to yield 3.029 percent

* 2046 notes will have a coupon of 4.34 percent and have been priced at $99.900 per note to yield 4.346 percent

* Says intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to repay existing short term indebtedness