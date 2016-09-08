BRIEF-Discovery Air quarterly earnings per share $0.02
Quarterly revenue c$53.9 million, down 8 percent
Sept 8 Suncor Energy Inc
Suncor Energy announces $1 billion medium term note offering
American Airlines announces new flights from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to Rome and Amsterdam
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 8 Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it is acquiring cloud software company Apigee Corp in a deal valued at about $625 million, the tech giant's latest effort to claim a greater share of the lucrative cloud business.