a year ago
BRIEF-PDC Energy announces pricing and upsizing of public offerings
September 9, 2016 / 2:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-PDC Energy announces pricing and upsizing of public offerings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - PDC Energy Inc

* PDC Energy announces pricing and upsizing of public offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes

* Says priced concurrent underwritten public offerings of 7.9 million shares of its common stock

* Says total gross proceeds of approximately $500 million from public offering

* Says total gross proceeds public offering also include $175 million of convertible senior notes due 2021

* Says notes will mature on September 15, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

