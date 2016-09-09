Nikkei slips after suspected North Korean nuclear test
* Nikkei once above forecast price of futures and options settlement
Sept 8 PDC Energy Inc
* PDC Energy announces pricing and upsizing of public offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
* Says priced concurrent underwritten public offerings of 7.9 million shares of its common stock
* Says total gross proceeds of approximately $500 million from public offering
* Says total gross proceeds public offering also include $175 million of convertible senior notes due 2021
* Says notes will mature on September 15, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nikkei once above forecast price of futures and options settlement
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 8 An Atlas 5 rocket blasted off from Florida on Thursday carrying a robot space probe on NASA's first quest to collect samples from an asteroid and return them to Earth in hopes of learning more about the origins of life.
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 Airline passengers should not turn on or charge their Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Galaxy Note 7 smartphones during flights or stow them in checked baggage due to concerns over the phone's fire-prone batteries, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said.