a year ago
BRIEF-Brady Corp Q4 sales $282.1 million
#Market News
September 9, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brady Corp Q4 sales $282.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Brady Corp

* Q4 sales $282.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $282.1 million

* Brady corporation reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter results and announces its fiscal 2017 eps guidance

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.55 to $1.70

* Q4 earnings per share $0.49

* Anticipates organic sales to range from a low single-digit decline to slightly positive growth for year ending july 31, 2017

* Expects fy earnings per diluted class a common share to range from $1.55 to $1.70

* Fy earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
