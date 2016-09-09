Sept 9 Kroger Co

* Kroger reports second quarter results

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.10 to $2.20 excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $26.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $26.74 billion

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.03 to $2.13

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.47 excluding items

* Affirms 8 - 11% long-term eps growth target

* Lowers 2016 id sales and eps guidance

* Lowered expected capital investments - excluding mergers, acquisitions and purchases of leased facilities - to $3.6 to $3.9 billion for year

* Says for identical supermarket sales growth, excluding fuel, company expects remainder of 2016 to be growth in 0.5% to 1.5% range

* Says for identical supermarket sales growth, excluding fuel, company expects growth of 1.4% to 1.8% for full year

* Total sales, excluding fuel, increased 7.3% in q2 compared to same period last year

* Total sales, excluding fuel and roundy's, increased 2.9% in q2 compared to same period last year

* Gross margin was 22.1% of sales for q2

* Excluding fuel, roundy's and lifo charge, qtrly gross margin decreased 13 basis points from same period last year

* Says identical supermarket sales growth, without fuel, of 1.7% in q2 of 2016

* Kroger recorded a $12 million lifo charge during q2, compared to a $21 million lifo charge in same quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: