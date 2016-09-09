FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Royal Nickel secures $6 mln in a bought deal private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Royal Nickel Corp

* Rnc announces $6.0 million bought deal private placement and significant investment by eric sprott

* Says underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 17.6 million units of rnc at $0.34/unit

* Says net proceeds of private placement will be used for continued ramp up and development of rnc's beta hunt mine

* Says eric sprott agreed to purchase units in private placement and separate transaction facilitated by underwriters

* Eric sprott transactions resulting in ownership of at least 10% of outstanding shares of rnc on a partially diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

