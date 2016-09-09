FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hovnanian Enterprises reports Q3 earnings per share $0.00
September 9, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hovnanian Enterprises reports Q3 earnings per share $0.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Hovnanian Enterprises Inc

* Hovnanian Enterprises reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue rose 32.6 percent to $716.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00

* Guidance for all of fiscal 2016 for total revenues is expected to be between $2.7 billion and $2.9 billion

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $200 million and $225 million

* Income before income taxes excluding charges expected to be between $25 million and $35 million for all of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

