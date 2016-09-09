BRIEF-SMART Technologies announces update on Foxconn agreement

Sept 9 (Reuters) - SMART Technologies Inc

* Smart technologies announces update regarding plan of arrangement

* Smart technologies says co and foxconn technology group are in process of negotiating short extension to closing date contemplated under arrangement agreement

* Says smart anticipates closing of arrangement will occur by no later than september 14, 2016

* Smart technologies says short extension to closing date contemplated under arrangement agreement to facilitate funding of cash consideration payable by foxconn