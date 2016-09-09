FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-AMD announces pricing and upsizes offerings
September 9, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AMD announces pricing and upsizes offerings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc

* Amd announces pricing and upsize of $700 million of convertible senior notes and pricing of public offering of $600 million of common stock

* Pricing of an upsized public offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.125% convertible senior notes due 2026

* Says offering of new notes was upsized from an originally announced amount of $450 million

* Says pricing of a public offering of shares of its common stock of $600 million at a price of $6.00 per share

* Says estimates that net proceeds from issuance and sale of shares and new notes will be approximately $1.26 billion

* Says intends to use net proceeds received from offerings to repay its borrowings under a credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
