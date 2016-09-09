BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators names Martin Agard as CFO
* Says Christopher Thomsen appointed senior vice president and chief information officer
Sept 9 Nevado Resources Corp
* Nevado announces resignation of CEO
* Says CEO and President Michael Curtis resigned
* Sylvain Laberge, will serve as CEO while board of directors identifies Nevado's next CEO
* Sylvain Laberge, will serve as CEO while board of directors identifies Nevado's next CEO. Change is effective immediately
* Previously announced non-brokered private placement financing has been extended to October 10, 2016
* Scott Huckins to serve as co's executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective October 5, 2016