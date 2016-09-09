BRIEF-Pure Gold raises $19 mln from exercise of share purchase warrants
* Pure Gold raises a total of $19.0 million from exercise of share purchase warrants
Sept 9 Value Line Inc
* Value Line Inc announces first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pure Gold raises a total of $19.0 million from exercise of share purchase warrants
* Announces mailing of management information circular with respect to proposed plan of arrangement and special meeting
Sept 9 Budget airline Southwest Airlines Co said it reached a tentative agreement with a union that represents the company's flight attendants.