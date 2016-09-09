Sept 9 Le Chateau Inc

* Q2 loss per share c$0.21

* Q2 same store sales fell 0.3 percent

* Q2 sales fell 5.3 percent to c$59.9 million

* For Q3 up to September 8, 2016, total retail sales decreased 5.3 percent, with 20 fewer stores in operation

* For Q3 up to September 8, 2016 comparable store sales decreased 0.2 percent