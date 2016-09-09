BRIEF-Pure Gold raises $19 mln from exercise of share purchase warrants
* Pure Gold raises a total of $19.0 million from exercise of share purchase warrants
Sept 9 Le Chateau Inc
* Q2 loss per share c$0.21
* Q2 same store sales fell 0.3 percent
* Q2 sales fell 5.3 percent to c$59.9 million
* For Q3 up to September 8, 2016, total retail sales decreased 5.3 percent, with 20 fewer stores in operation
* For Q3 up to September 8, 2016 comparable store sales decreased 0.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces mailing of management information circular with respect to proposed plan of arrangement and special meeting
Sept 9 Budget airline Southwest Airlines Co said it reached a tentative agreement with a union that represents the company's flight attendants.