BRIEF-American Airlines, transport workers union reach agreement for flight sim engineers
American Airlines and transport workers union reach tentative agreement for flight sim engineers
Sept 9 Front Range Resources Ltd
* Front Range announces increase to previously announced financing from to $20 million to $22 million to advance montney horizontal drilling program at Pepper, Alberta
Proposed offering of up to $20 million of common shares at a price of $0.70 per common share
Western Dental names Kathy Spengler new vice president, revenue cycle management
* Stadium Capital Management announces transition in board representation at Big 5 Sporting Goods