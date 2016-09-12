BRIEF-Linde: executive board decides to end talks with Praxair
* Executive Board of Linde AG decided to terminate preliminary talks with Praxair, Inc. about a potential merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 12 Argyle Security Inc
* Argyle announces acquisition of Proformative Webinars and lead generation services Source text: [bit.ly/2cybhao] Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 12 ICBC Standard Bank has hired former Bank of America Merrill Lynch banker Mon Ullah as head of equity financing as part of its plans to beef up its investment banking capabilities in Europe, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Egalet announces Oxaydo demonstrates bioequivalence at 15 mg dose