BRIEF-Linde: executive board decides to end talks with Praxair
* Executive Board of Linde AG decided to terminate preliminary talks with Praxair, Inc. about a potential merger (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 12 Gramercy Property Trust
* Announces sale of six asset office portfolio for $187.5 million - formation of partnership with TPG Real Estate
* Says following this sale, company has disposed of approximately $1.4 billion of non-core assets in 2016
* Partnership, Strategic Office Partners, will be initially financed with a $200 million non-recourse secured credit facility
LONDON, Sept 12 ICBC Standard Bank has hired former Bank of America Merrill Lynch banker Mon Ullah as head of equity financing as part of its plans to beef up its investment banking capabilities in Europe, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Egalet announces Oxaydo demonstrates bioequivalence at 15 mg dose