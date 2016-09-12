BRIEF-Linde: executive board decides to end talks with Praxair
* Executive Board of Linde AG decided to terminate preliminary talks with Praxair, Inc. about a potential merger
Sept 12 American Farmland Co
* Farmland Partners announces transformative, accretive merger with American Farmland Company
* FPI has agreed to acquire all of outstanding common stock of afco in a stock-for-stock transaction
* Paul A. Pittman will continue as FPI's chairman and CEO
* On consolidated basis, combined co's portfolio expected to consist of about 75% row crop farmland, 25% specialty crops by value
* Deal anticipated to be 10% accretive to FPI's affo per share in 2017 and 20% accretive when synergies are fully realized
* Says transaction accretion to both AFCO and FPI stockholders
* Both company's boards of directors have approved transaction
* FPI expects to consolidate AFCO's operations into FPI's existing denver-based headquarters
* FPI expects to realize significant cost synergies through eliminating duplicate administrative, other public company costs
* Says luca fabbri will remain CFO of combined company
* Says additionally, Robert L. Cowan is expected to join FPI as president upon completion of transaction
* Says number of directors comprising FPI's board of directors will be increased from six to eight
* On a pro-forma basis, transaction is expected to contribute approximately $16 million of revenue in 2016
* 2 directors from AFCO, chairman and CEO, have been designated by AFCO from existing board and will be elected to FPI board
* Deal is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization
* Each AFCO share, operating partnership unit to be converted into right to receive 0.7417 shares/units of newly issued fpi stock/units
* Former FPI equity holders will hold about 65% of combined company's equity, former AFCO equity holders will hold about 35%
* Transaction expected to contribute about $16 million of revenue in 2016, increasing FPI's total revenue from $26 million to about $42 million
LONDON, Sept 12 ICBC Standard Bank has hired former Bank of America Merrill Lynch banker Mon Ullah as head of equity financing as part of its plans to beef up its investment banking capabilities in Europe, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Egalet announces Oxaydo demonstrates bioequivalence at 15 mg dose