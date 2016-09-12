FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Rex Energy provides operational update
September 12, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rex Energy provides operational update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Rex Energy Corp

* Rex energy provides operational update

* Says expects Q3 2016 production to be at high-end of previously announced guidance range of 190 - 195 mmcfe/d

* Expects to begin transporting natural gas volumes from its butler operated area to gulf coast and midwest beginning November 1, 2016

* Benefit Street Partners L.L.C.(BSP) has elected into next four wells in development program, four-well Vaughn pad in warrior north area

* Rex energy corp says BSP's election increases total capital commitment to date by BSP from $98.1 million to $120.1 million

* Company is currently drilling second of four wells on Vaughn pad and expects to place four wells into sales in December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

