a year ago
BRIEF-Cloud Peak Energy amends credit facility
#Market News
September 12, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cloud Peak Energy amends credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cloud Peak Energy Inc

* Cloud peak energy announces amendment to revolving credit facility

* Reduced maximum borrowing capacity under credit agreement to $400 million, from previous maximum capacity of $500 million

* Revised permitted debt covenant and permitted lien covenant to permit issuance of second lien debt in an amount up to $350 million

* Amendment did not change maturity of credit agreement, which remains february 21, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

