a year ago
BRIEF-Gain Capital announces monthly metrics for August
#Market News
September 12, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gain Capital announces monthly metrics for August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Gain Capital Holdings Inc

* Gain Capital announces monthly metrics for August 2016

* Says OTC average daily volume(1) of $8.3 billion for august, down 17.6% from July 2016 and 54.9% from August 2015

* Says OTC trading volume(1) of $191.9 billion for August, a decrease of 9.8% from July 2016 and 50.6% from August 2015

* Says active OTC accounts(2) of 135,634 for August, a decrease of 2.4% from July 2016 and 10.0% from August 2015

* Says futures contracts of 650,230 for August, up 9.7% from July 2016 and a decrease of 11.9% from August 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
