UPDATE 2-Big signings to hit profits at Manchester United
* Takes 8.4 mln charge on payout for Van Gaal and his staff (Adds detail, background, shares)
Sept 12 Supersonic Imagine SA :
* Supersonic imagine announces its results for the first half of 2016
* As of June 30, company had a cash position of 19.2 million euros ($21.56 million) (versus 29.5 million euros as of Dec. 31, 2015)
* H1 gross margin 4.1 million euros versus 4.2 million euros year ago
* H1 operating loss 6.2 million euros versus loss of 7.0 million year ago See also: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Takes 8.4 mln charge on payout for Van Gaal and his staff (Adds detail, background, shares)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.77 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
MUNICH/LONDON, Sept 12 German industrial gases group Linde and U.S. rival Praxair have ended talks to create a $60-billion-plus market leader, they said on Monday, after failing to agree where to locate key activities and who would run the business.